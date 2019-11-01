Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Saudi Crown Prince Seen Formally Launching Aramco IPO on Sunday: Report

Aramco is expected to sell a total of five percent on two exchanges, with an initial listing of two per cent on the Tadawul Saudi bourse in December.

PTI

Updated:November 1, 2019, 10:27 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Saudi Crown Prince Seen Formally Launching Aramco IPO on Sunday: Report
File photo of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (Image: Reuters)

New York: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is expected on Sunday to formally launch a long-anticipated stock offering of Saudi Aramco, a person close to the matter said Friday.

The Aramco stock listing, a key component of bin Salman's overall agenda, will offer a small fraction of the petroleum giant. The company is valued at between USD 1.5 and USD 1.7 trillion, making it the biggest ever.

Aramco is expected to sell a total of five percent on two exchanges, with an initial listing of two per cent on the Tadawul Saudi bourse in December.

That will be followed next year by a three percent listing in an overseas exchange, but that has yet to be picked, the person said.

Prince Mohammed is expected on Sunday to provide specifics on the domestic aspects of the IPO, including a date before the end of the year, the person added.

Aramco was expected to launch the first part of the two-stage IPO in October, but the process has been delayed, reportedly due to the prince's dissatisfaction with the valuation of the firm, which had been hoped to reach USD 2 trillion.

Aramco executives have encountered skepticism among investors in London and New York on questions about the firm's transparency, governance practices and targeted valuation, the source told AFP.

Architects of the offering have targeted rich Saudi families and local asset managers as buyers of the stock and prodded Saudi banks to make financing available to retail investors to support the offering, Bloomberg reported.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram