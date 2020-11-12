Saudi Crown Prince Warns Kingdom Will Strike Those That Threaten Its Security

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday said the kingdom would continue to strike with an “iron fist” those who threatened its security and stability.

The warning, in a speech carried by Saudi state news agency SPA, came after the Islamic State earlier claimed responsibility for an attack in Jeddah this week.

“We will continue to hit with an iron fist against anyone who thinks of threatening our security and stability,” the crown prince was quoted as saying.

The crown prince did not directly refer to the attack.

