Saudi Crown Prince's Pakistan Visit Delayed

Pakistan on Friday said the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the country was delayed by a day.The crown prince was scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on Saturday on a two-day visit.However, the arrival has been rescheduled and now he would arrive on Sunday, the Foreign Office said without divulging the reason for the change.It further said the crown prince "will visit Pakistan on February 17-18, 2019" and the "visit programme remains unchanged".Abdul Razzak Dawood, Advisor to Prime Minister on trade, said investment deals worth USD 10-15 billion dollars would be signed during the trip. On the top of the list is an agreement to set up an oil refinery in Pakistan.Elaborate security arrangements have been planned during the visit of the powerful heir to the Saudi throne.