Saudi Embassy In The Hague Sprayed With Gunfire, No Injuries

AMSTERDAM: Unidentified assailants sprayed the embassy of Saudi Arabia in the Netherlands with gunfire before dawn on Thursday, police said. No one was hurt in the incident.

Dutch police said there had been no arrests after the building was hit just before 6 a.m. (0500GMT).

Images on Dutch television showed casings scattered on the street and bullet holes in the windows.

A police spokesman said the motive was under investigation and it was unclear who might have been responsible.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor