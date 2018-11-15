GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Saudi Foreign Minister Refuses International Inquiry into Khashoggi's Murder

He said Riyadh had its own "investigative body" and would "reject" an independent investigation into the killing.

PTI

Updated:November 15, 2018, 10:21 PM IST
File photo of Saudi finance minister Adel al-Jubeir. (Twitter)
Riyadh: Saudi Arabia's foreign minister on Thursday rejected Turkey's demand for an international inquiry into the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in his country's consulate in Istanbul.

Adel al-Jubeir said Riyadh had its own "investigative body" and would "reject" an independent investigation into the killing of Khashoggi who had been "heavily drugged" before being dismembered.
