Saudi Foreign Minister Refuses International Inquiry into Khashoggi's Murder
He said Riyadh had its own "investigative body" and would "reject" an independent investigation into the killing.
File photo of Saudi finance minister Adel al-Jubeir. (Twitter)
Riyadh: Saudi Arabia's foreign minister on Thursday rejected Turkey's demand for an international inquiry into the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in his country's consulate in Istanbul.
Adel al-Jubeir said Riyadh had its own "investigative body" and would "reject" an independent investigation into the killing of Khashoggi who had been "heavily drugged" before being dismembered.
