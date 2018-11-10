English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Saudi Journalist Khashoggi's Body Dissolved in Acid, Poured Down the Drain: Report
Samples taken from the drains at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul showed traces of acid, which led investigators to believe the dead body of the insider-turned-critic of the Riyadh regime was disposed of through the drains as a liquid.
Khashoggi was last seen entering the consulate on October 2 to obtain documents for his forthcoming marriage. His body has never been found. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Ankara: The killers of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi poured his remains down the drain after dissolving him in acid, a Turkish newspaper reported on Saturday.
Samples taken from the drains at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul showed traces of acid, pro-government daily Sabah said, without quoting sources.
This led investigators to believe the dead body of the insider-turned-critic of the Riyadh regime was disposed of through the drains as liquid, the paper said.
Khashoggi was last seen entering the consulate on October 2 to obtain documents for his forthcoming marriage. His body has never been found.
After repeated denials, Saudi Arabia finally admitted the 59-year-old had been murdered at the mission in a "rogue" operation.
However, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused the "highest levels" of the Saudi government of ordering the hit, while some officials have pointed the finger at the all-powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Yasin Aktay, an advisor to Erdogan, suggested last week the body may have been dissolved in acid.
And on Monday, a Turkish official said Saudi Arabia sent two experts to Istanbul with the specific aim of covering up evidence after the murder.
Khashoggi's Turkish fiancee Hatice Cengiz took to Twitter on Thursday writing, "I'm unable to express my sorrow to hear about dissolving your body Jamal!"
"They killed you and chopped up your body, depriving me and your family of conducting your funeral prayer and burying you in Madinah as wished."
A Turkish official this week confirmed a Sabah report that chemicals expert Ahmad Abdulaziz al-Janobi and toxicology expert Khaled Yahya al-Zahrani were among a team sent from Saudi amid investigations into the murder.
The paper said they visited the consulate every day from their arrival on October 11 until October 17. Saudi Arabia only allowed Turkish police to search the building on October 15.
Samples taken from the drains at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul showed traces of acid, pro-government daily Sabah said, without quoting sources.
This led investigators to believe the dead body of the insider-turned-critic of the Riyadh regime was disposed of through the drains as liquid, the paper said.
Khashoggi was last seen entering the consulate on October 2 to obtain documents for his forthcoming marriage. His body has never been found.
After repeated denials, Saudi Arabia finally admitted the 59-year-old had been murdered at the mission in a "rogue" operation.
However, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused the "highest levels" of the Saudi government of ordering the hit, while some officials have pointed the finger at the all-powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Yasin Aktay, an advisor to Erdogan, suggested last week the body may have been dissolved in acid.
And on Monday, a Turkish official said Saudi Arabia sent two experts to Istanbul with the specific aim of covering up evidence after the murder.
Khashoggi's Turkish fiancee Hatice Cengiz took to Twitter on Thursday writing, "I'm unable to express my sorrow to hear about dissolving your body Jamal!"
"They killed you and chopped up your body, depriving me and your family of conducting your funeral prayer and burying you in Madinah as wished."
A Turkish official this week confirmed a Sabah report that chemicals expert Ahmad Abdulaziz al-Janobi and toxicology expert Khaled Yahya al-Zahrani were among a team sent from Saudi amid investigations into the murder.
The paper said they visited the consulate every day from their arrival on October 11 until October 17. Saudi Arabia only allowed Turkish police to search the building on October 15.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Reporters Project: Chhattisgarh Adivasis — Their Concerns, Their Voices
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Reporters Project: Chhattisgarh Adivasis — Their Concerns, Their Voices
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Steve Smith, AB de Villiers Say No to Pakistan Leg of PSL 2019
- Thugs of Hindostan Box Office Day 2: Business of Aamir Khan’s Film Dips by Almost Half
- Amazon Signs Deal With Apple to Sell iPhones, iPads And Other Devices in India
- Hyundai Reveals New Creta Diamond Concept at the Sao Paulo Motor Show 2018
- Modified Royal Enfield Classic With Gold Paint Spotted in Goa, Looks Outlandish
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...