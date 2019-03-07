English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Saudi Junior Foreign Minister Meets Pak PM Imran Khan, Conveys Crown Prince's Special Message
Saudi state minister for foreign affairs Adel al-Jubeir called on Prime Minister Khan at the his office where the two discussed the ongoing Indo-Pak tensions and matters of regional and bilateral interest, Geo TV reported.
File photo of Pakistani PM Imran Khan greeting Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the latter's recent visit to Islamabad. (Image: AP)
Islamabad: Saudi's top diplomat met Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday and delivered a "special message" from powerful Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, amid global efforts to de-escalate Indo-Pak tensions, according to media reports.
Saudi state minister for foreign affairs Adel al-Jubeir called on Prime Minister Khan at the his office where the two discussed the ongoing Indo-Pak tensions and matters of regional and bilateral interest, Geo TV reported.
Jubeir conveyed him a special message of the crown prince, it added.
Foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, PM's adviser on trade, secretary foreign affairs and other higher officials were present during the meeting.
Ahead of his meeting with Khan, Jubeir met Qureshi and discussed Pakistan's recent tensions with India, regional security and bilateral relations.
The Saudi diplomat assured Qureshi of his country's support towards solving the issues with India in a peaceful manner.
According to Pakistan Foreign Office, Jubeir will also meet Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
Jubeir was earlier supposed to visit Pakistan on March 1 but it was delayed due to heightened tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi.
Tensions between India and Pakistan flared up after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel in Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14.
India launched a counter-terror operation in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26. The next day, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 and captured its pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was handed over to India on March 1.
Countries like the US, the UK, China, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were involved in easing tensions between India and Pakistan.
While announcing the Saudi minister's visit, Foreign Minister Qureshi Wednesday said that the Saudi envoy is coming to Pakistan with a "special message" from Crown Prince Mohammad.
Jubeir's visit comes after the crown prince stand alone visits to Pakistan and India soon after the Pulwama terror attack.
