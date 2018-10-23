GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Saudi King, Crown Prince Meet Family of Slain Journalist Khashoggi

The Saudi rulers met Khashoggi's son Salah and brother Sahel at the royal palace, the state-run news agency reported.

AFP

Updated:October 23, 2018, 11:37 PM IST
In this photo released by Saudi Press Agency, Saudi King Salman (right) and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (second right) receive Sahel, a family member, and Salah, a son, of Jamal Khashoggi, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday. (AP/PTI)
Riyadh: Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's family in Riyadh on Tuesday, state media said.

The Saudi rulers met Khashoggi's son Salah and brother Sahel at the royal palace, state-run news agency SPA reported. The report said King Salman and Prince Mohammed offered their condolences to the family of the Saudi journalist.

Khashoggi — a Washington Post contributor and critic of the crown prince — was killed after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

After more than two weeks of vehemently denying Khashoggi was dead, the Saudi government on Saturday said he was killed in a fight inside the consulate and said the murder was not state-sanctioned.

Khashoggi was a US resident and had lived in self-imposed exile in Virginia since 2017, shortly after the powerful Prince Mohammed was appointed heir to the throne.
