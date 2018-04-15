English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Saudi King Rejects US Plan to Transfer Embassy to Jerusalem
in a speech in Dhahran in eastern Saudi Arabia, King Salman said east Jerusalem is an integral part of the Palestinian territories.
File photo of Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (Image: Reuters)
Dhahran, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Sunday opened an Arab League summit by criticising US President Donald Trump's decision to transfer the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
"We reiterate our rejection of the US decision on Jerusalem," the king said in a speech in Dhahran in eastern Saudi Arabia.
"East Jerusalem is an integral part of the Palestinian territories," he added.
