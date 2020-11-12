Saudi-led Coalition Destroys Three Houthi Drones -Saudi State TV

CAIRO: The Saudi-led coalition intercepted and destroyed three explosive-laden drones launched towards Saudi Arabia by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis, Saudi state TV said on Thursday.

The Saudis have regularly accused the Houthis of using drones and missiles to attack Saudi Arabia.

Yemen has been locked in conflict since 2014 when the Houthis seized Sanaa, the capital, and then much of the country’s north. Fighting escalated in March 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition intervened to restore the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor