WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
Independence Day

Associate Partner

Associate Partner

News18 »
1-MIN READ

Saudi-led coalition downs armed drone, two ballistic missiles launched towards kingdom - state TV

Saudi-led coalition downs armed drone, two ballistic missiles launched towards kingdom - state TV

The Saudiled coalition fighting the Houthi movement in Yemen said on Thursday it intercepted and downed an armed drone and two ballistic missiles launched towards a southern part of Saudi Arabia, in a statement carried by Saudi state news outlets.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 14, 2020, 12:19 AM IST
Share this:

DUBAI The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi movement in Yemen said on Thursday it intercepted and downed an armed drone and two ballistic missiles launched towards a southern part of Saudi Arabia, in a statement carried by Saudi state news outlets.

Cross-border attacks by Iran-aligned Houthi forces have escalated since late May when a truce prompted by the coronavirus pandemic expired. In late June, missiles reached the Saudi capital Riyadh. The coalition has retaliated with air strikes.

(Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Chris Reese)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 14, 2020, 12:19 AM IST
Next Story
Loading