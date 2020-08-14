Saudi-led coalition downs armed drone, two ballistic missiles launched towards kingdom - state TV

DUBAI The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi movement in Yemen said on Thursday it intercepted and downed an armed drone and two ballistic missiles launched towards a southern part of Saudi Arabia, in a statement carried by Saudi state news outlets.

Cross-border attacks by Iran-aligned Houthi forces have escalated since late May when a truce prompted by the coronavirus pandemic expired. In late June, missiles reached the Saudi capital Riyadh. The coalition has retaliated with air strikes.

(Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Chris Reese)

