LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Saudi-led Coalition Launches Airstrikes in Yemen's Capital

The airstrikes late Saturday were the first by the coalition in Sanaa since a deal reached last month between the government backed by the coalition and Shiite rebels fighting it since 2014.

Associated Press

Updated:January 20, 2019, 9:33 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Saudi-led Coalition Launches Airstrikes in Yemen's Capital
The Saudi-led coalition has launched a series of airstrikes against targets in Yemen's capital Sanaa. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Sanaa/Yemen: The Saudi-led coalition has launched a series of airstrikes against targets in Yemen's capital Sanaa, including a military base and drones facility.

The airstrikes late Saturday were the first by the coalition in Sanaa since a deal reached last month between the government backed by the coalition and Shiite rebels fighting it since 2014.

The deal provided for a cease-fire and a withdrawal of rival forces from the contested port city of Hodeida and an exchange of prisoners, but the implementation of both has run into difficulties.

Earlier this month, an explosives-laden drone launched by the rebels targeted a military parade near the government-held city of Aden, killing at least six people, including the commander of military intelligence.

There was no more information immediately available on casualties from Saturday's airstrikes.​

Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!

*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram