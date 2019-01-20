English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Saudi-led Coalition Launches Airstrikes in Yemen's Capital
The airstrikes late Saturday were the first by the coalition in Sanaa since a deal reached last month between the government backed by the coalition and Shiite rebels fighting it since 2014.
The Saudi-led coalition has launched a series of airstrikes against targets in Yemen's capital Sanaa. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Sanaa/Yemen: The Saudi-led coalition has launched a series of airstrikes against targets in Yemen's capital Sanaa, including a military base and drones facility.
The airstrikes late Saturday were the first by the coalition in Sanaa since a deal reached last month between the government backed by the coalition and Shiite rebels fighting it since 2014.
The deal provided for a cease-fire and a withdrawal of rival forces from the contested port city of Hodeida and an exchange of prisoners, but the implementation of both has run into difficulties.
Earlier this month, an explosives-laden drone launched by the rebels targeted a military parade near the government-held city of Aden, killing at least six people, including the commander of military intelligence.
There was no more information immediately available on casualties from Saturday's airstrikes.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The airstrikes late Saturday were the first by the coalition in Sanaa since a deal reached last month between the government backed by the coalition and Shiite rebels fighting it since 2014.
The deal provided for a cease-fire and a withdrawal of rival forces from the contested port city of Hodeida and an exchange of prisoners, but the implementation of both has run into difficulties.
Earlier this month, an explosives-laden drone launched by the rebels targeted a military parade near the government-held city of Aden, killing at least six people, including the commander of military intelligence.
There was no more information immediately available on casualties from Saturday's airstrikes.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Imam & Hafeez Half-centuries Help Pakistan Sink South Africa in Opener
- Super Over Thriller, Stunning Last Ball Catch Decide WBBL Finalists
- Need to Focus on Alternative Fuels: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
- Ram Janmabhoomi Gets Clearance From Court, All Set to Release in First Week of February
- Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Actress Saumya Tandon Blessed with a Baby Boy
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results