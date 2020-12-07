News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Saudi-led Coalition Says Destroyed Explosive Drone From Yemen Houthis

A Saudiled coalition fighting in Yemen said on Monday it had intercepted and destroyed an explosiveladen drone launched towards the kingdom by Yemen's Houthi group, in a statement carried by Saudi state news agency SPA.

DUBAI: A Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Monday it had intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched towards the kingdom by Yemen’s Houthi group, in a statement carried by Saudi state news agency SPA.

The coalition said the drone had been aimed at civilian targets in the south of the country.

The Iran-aligned Houthi forces last month fired a missile at and struck a petroleum products domestic distribution facility in Jeddah, on Saudi’s Red Sea coast.

There was no comment in Houthi-run media about the incident.

(Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


