Saudi-led Coalition Says Intercepted Houthi Armed Drone Attack

The Saudiled military coalition engaged in Yemen said it had intercepted and destroyed an armed drone on Sunday launched by the Iranaligned Houthi movement towards southern Saudi Arabia.

DUBAI: The Saudi-led military coalition engaged in Yemen said it had intercepted and destroyed an armed drone on Sunday launched by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement towards southern Saudi Arabia.

The bomb-laden unmanned aerial vehicle aimed to target “civilians and civilian objects”, coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki said in a statement carried on Saudi state media.

The coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 against the Houthis after the group ousted the Saudi-backed government from power in the capital Sanaa, in a conflict widely seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

(Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


