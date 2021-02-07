Saudi-led Coalition Says Intercepted Two Houthi Armed Drones

DUBAI: The Saudi-led military coalition engaged in Yemen said on Sunday it had intercepted and destroyed two armed drones launched by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement towards southern Saudi Arabia.

A bomb-laden unmanned aerial vehicle was intercepted early on Sunday, coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki said in a statement on Saudi state media.

Coalition forces later intercepted another drone, also launched towards southern Saudi Arabia with the aim of targeting “civilians and civilian objects”, a second statement quoted Malki as saying.

The coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 against the Houthis after the group ousted the Saudi-backed government from power in the capital Sanaa, in a conflict widely seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor