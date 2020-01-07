Saudi Minister Meets Trump Amid US-Iran Tensions, Says He Delivered Message from Crown Prince
Prince Khalid bin Salman, a son of King Salman, also met with the US secretaries of defense and state on a trip scheduled after the killing of a top Iranian military commander in a US strike in Iraq.
File photo of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Riyadh: Saudi Arabia's vice defence minister said on Tuesday he had met US President Donald Trump and discussed joint efforts to confront regional and international challenges, at a time of heightened US-Iranian tensions.
Prince Khalid bin Salman also said in a Twitter post that he had delivered a message from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his meeting with Trump on Monday, without providing details.
Prince Khalid, a son of King Salman, also met with the US secretaries of defense and state on a trip scheduled after the killing of a top Iranian military commander in a US strike in Iraq.
Later on Tuesday, he said he had met in London with David Quarrey, the British prime minister's international affairs adviser and deputy national security adviser, to discuss regional and international developments.
Washington and London are key Western allies of Riyadh, which is locked in a struggle with Tehran for regional supremacy.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dream Girl Director Takes a Distasteful Dig at Swara Bhasker Over JNU Protests
- Quirky Posters, Bollywood Songs: Mumbai Shows Solidarity with JNU in the Most Mumbai Way Ever
- This Instagram Account Shows How a Dog Could Speak His Mind in Different Situations
- New Zealand Tour Will be a Challenge And I am Up for It: Rohit Sharma
- Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Maiden Serie A Hat-trick for Juventus, 56th Overall | Watch