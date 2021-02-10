Saudi Rights Activist Hathloul Released From Jail, Says Sister

DUBAI: Prominent women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul was released from a Saudi prison on Wednesday after nearly three years behind bars, her sister said in a Twitter post, in a case that has drawn international condemnation.

“Loujain is at home !!!!!!” her sister Lina tweeted, posting a close-up picture of Hathloul’s face.

Hathloul, 31, was detained in May 2018 and sentenced in December to nearly six years in prison on charges that U.N. human rights experts have called “spurious” under broad counter-terrorism laws. The court, which also ordered a five-year travel ban, had suspended two years and 10 months of her sentence.

