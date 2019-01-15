LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Saudi Teen Who Fled Country Says She Wants to Work For Freedom For Women

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun was granted asylum in Canada at the request of UN officials.

AFP

Updated:January 15, 2019, 10:47 PM IST
File photo of Saudi teen Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun (AP Photo)
Toronto: A Saudi teen whose flight from her allegedly abusive family captured global attention says she wants to work in support of freedom for women around the world for years to come.

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun was granted asylum in Canada at the request of UN officials.

She made a public statement Tuesday, saying through an interpreter that her first goal is to learn English. Alqunun fled her family while visiting Kuwait before flying to Bangkok. Once there, she barricaded herself in an airport hotel to avoid deportation and tweeted about her situation.

Her situation has highlighted the issue of women's rights in Saudi Arabia, where several women fleeing abuse by their families have been caught trying to seek asylum abroad in recent years and returned home.
