Saudi To Reopen Qatar Embassy In Coming Days - Saudi Minister
Saudi Arabia expects to reopen its embassy in Qatar in the coming days, Saudi's foreign minister said on Saturday, following a U.S.backed detente last week in a threeyearold dispute between Arab states.
- Last Updated: January 16, 2021, 16:37 IST
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia expects to re-open its embassy in Qatar in the coming days, Saudi’s foreign minister said on Saturday, following a U.S.-backed detente last week in a three-year-old dispute between Arab states.
It is just a matter of logistics, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan told journalists in Riyadh when asked about embassy reopenings.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt imposed a diplomatic, trade and travel embargo on Qatar in mid-2017 accusing it of supporting terrorism. Qatar denied that and said the embargo was meant to undermine its sovereignty.
