“I no longer have a country,” an Aghan MP who was part of the Ashraf Ghani government before the Taliban took over said on Sunday. Mariam Solaimankhil tweeted “please save Afghanistan or terrorism will spread to where you live next,” and said that her country was “handed off" to terrorists so they can “erase my culture, steal my history and kill my brothers and sister."

Solaimankhil had earlier been part of protests to show support for their government’s security forces, when gunmen attacked the home of the Afghan Defence Minister on August 3.

Meanwhile, another Afghan MP, Narender Singh Khalsa, who was part of a delegation of 24 Sikhs evacuated from Afghanistan on Sunday said emotionally that everything that was built in the last 20 years is now finished.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was expected to reach Kabul on Sunday for talks on the government formation. Qureshi had said that Pakistan is determined to play a “positive role" in Afghanistan as he appealed to the Taliban insurgents and former rulers of the war-ravaged country to formulate an all-inclusive political government after mutual consultations.

Reports of Pakistan ISI Chief Hameed Faiz involvement with the Taliban also emerged on Sunday. Faiz was seen with with Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and other leaders in Kandahar on Saturday.

The Taliban have told media that they have learnt from their past excesses and that the rule will be different from earlier, even while maintaining that the political system will be guided only by the Sharia law.

While thousands of people have been scrambling to leave the war-ravaged country, the US, UK, Canada, India, Pakistan, Uganda, Turkey and many other countries have decided to take in refugees from Afghanistan.

