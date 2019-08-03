Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Scared of Dog Running Behind Him, Rookie US Police Officer Opens Fire. But Kills Woman Instead

The 25-year-old officer, who was released from supervised duty on July 1, had graduated from the police academy in February and hadn't fired his service weapon in the line of duty before.

Chitwan Kaur |

Updated:August 3, 2019, 10:35 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Scared of Dog Running Behind Him, Rookie US Police Officer Opens Fire. But Kills Woman Instead
Representative image.
Loading...

Arlington (United States): A rookie Texas police officer accidentally shot and killed a woman behind a shopping plaza when he fired repeatedly at a dog believed to be hers that was running at him, authorities said Friday.

The officer in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, who was released from supervised duty on July 1, responded to a welfare check on Thursday about a woman who appeared to be passed out in a grassy area behind the plaza.

Footage from the officer's body-worn camera released on Friday shows the officer walking along a sidewalk and calling out, "Hello. Are you OK?" The woman replies, "Yeah, I'm fine."

A dog approaches and the officer asks, "Is that your dog?" As the barking dog runs toward him, the officer yells, "Get back!" He begins to back up and then fires three shots. The woman screams, "Oh, my God!" and continues to cry out.

Police Chief Will Johnson said at a news conference that the dog, which he described as a Labrador mix, weighed about 40 pounds. Investigators think the dog belonged to the woman, who the Tarrant County medical examiner's office identified as 30-year-old Margarita Victoria Brooks.

Brooks was shot in the "upper torso," Johnson said. The dog suffered a flesh wound and has been quarantined, the chief said.

"Everything about this call is an absolute tragedy," a somber Johnson said. "Our hearts are broken for the Brooks family and for the officer involved. Our officer was on scene trying to find an individual who may be suffering from a medical emergency. Clearly, this is not the outcome the officer wanted, nor is it the outcome that the department wanted." He said Brooks' family has been shown the body camera video, and that criminal and administrative investigations are underway.

The 25-year-old officer, whose name hasn't been released, graduated from the police academy in February and hadn't fired his service weapon in the line of duty before Thursday, Johnson said. He has been placed on administrative leave.

People who live and work near where the shooting occurred said they often saw Brooks walking with her boyfriend and that the couple appeared to be homeless. They said the pair always had a dog with them.

Larry Hamilton told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that he lives in a nearby apartment but was homeless for several years and knew Brooks. He said she was "a good-hearted person" who always made sure the dog was fed before she was.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram