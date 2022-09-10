Schengen Visa: All You Need To Know

A Schengen visa, also known as a European visa, is a short-term visa that allows you to visit any country in the European Union Passport free Zone. As the international travel restrictions imposed after the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic are lifted now by many countries, tourists are heading to many countries, including the European member nations. If you are planning to travel to any of the EU countries in the Schengen area you will need a Schengen visa.

Schengen visa allows you to visit any country within the Schenzen area without border restrictions. Schengen, the passport-free zone, covers 26 European countries with common visa policies.

A Schengen visa holder can stay in any European country under the Schengen area for up to 90 days as a tourist or for business work. However, all countries in the Schengen area don’t issue visa easily. It heavily depends upon the number of visa applications a country is receiving. While some get a countless number of visa applications, others receive only a smaller number.

Important points to know before applying for a Schengen visa:

Make sure that your passport should be issued within the last 10 years and also remain valid for at least 3 months after the date you are expected to leave for the EU. Along with the passport and visa, keep handy other documents such as sufficient funds, proof of accommodation, duration of stay, airline tickets etc.

Before applying for a Schengen visa, figure out the purpose of your travel. To make the process easy, make a list of things including your nationality, days you wish to be in the area, countries you are going to visit, and through which country you are going to enter and exit the EU.

Visa Application and Fee Exemptions

· Individuals 13 years of age and above needs to pay EUR 60 (4,931.76 Indian Rupee)

· Children from 6 to 12 years of age need to submit EUR 35 (2,876.57 Indian Rupee), and,

· No visa fee is required for children of 5 years and younger.

· A Visa fee is exempt if a student or a teacher by profession is traveling either with the purpose of studying or to take part in any educational training, performing scientific research, or is a representative of a non-profit organization, and is aged above 25 years.

Insurance Requirements for Schengen Visa

Possess proper evidence of valid travel medical insurance. And as per the regulation, it should have a minimum coverage of 30,000 Euros and must be valid in all the Schengen area countries.

