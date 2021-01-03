News18 Logo

world

1-MIN READ

Schools Are Safe, Says UK PM Boris Johnson As Covid-19 Cases Surge

File photo of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (Image: AP)

File photo of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (Image: AP)

He said the government might need to consider tightening lockdown restrictions, but declined to give examples of what that might look like.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday schools were safe, and advised parents to send their children in, in areas where rules allow it, responding to concerns about the surge in COVID-19 cases as classes are due to restart after Christmas.

“There is no doubt in my mind that schools are safe, and that education is a priority,” he told the BBC.

He said the government might need to consider tightening lockdown restrictions, but declined to give examples of what that might look like.


