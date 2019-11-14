Schools Shut, Classes Suspended in Hong Kong Until Sunday Amid Violent Protests
Anti-government protesters paralysed parts of Hong Kong for a fourth straight day on Thursday, forcing school closures and blocking highways and other transport links to disrupt the financial hub amid a marked escalation of violence.
Anti-government protesters gather at the Central District in Hong Kong, China. (Image : Reuters)
Hong Kong: All schools in Hong Kong will suspend classes from Friday to Sunday due to transportation disruptions, following a similar move on Thursday, the Hong Kong Education Bureau said.
The bureau made the announcement in a statement, and urged students to stay away from violence.
