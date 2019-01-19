English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Scientists Finally Know How Long a Day is on Saturn
Using new data from the now extinct Cassini mission, scientists led by the University of California-Santa Cruz found that a year on Saturn is 29 Earth years. The day only lasts 10 hours, 33 minutes and 38 seconds.
One of the last looks of Saturn as offered by Cassini. (Image: NASA)
Loading...
Washington: NASA's Cassini spacecraft has revealed that a day on Saturn is just over 10 and-a-half-hours-long, a finding that solved a long-standing mystery of solar system science.
Using new data from the now extinct Cassini mission, scientists led by the University of California-Santa Cruz found that a year on Saturn is 29 Earth years. The day only lasts 10 hours, 33 minutes and 38 seconds.
This was unknown till now because it was hidden in the rings.
Christopher Mankovich, a graduate student in astronomy and astrophysics at the varsity, analysed the wave patterns within the rings.
The findings showed that they respond to vibrations within the planet itself, acting similarly to the seismometers used to measure movement caused by earthquakes.
The inside of Saturn vibrates at frequencies that cause variations in its gravitational field. The rings, in turn, detect those movements in the field.
"Particles throughout the rings can't help but feel these oscillations in the gravity field," Mankovich said.
"At specific locations in the rings these oscillations catch ring particles at just the right time in their orbits to gradually build up energy, and that energy gets carried away as an observable wave."
Mankovich's research, published in the Astrophysical Journal, describes how he developed models of Saturn's internal structure that would match the rings' waves.
That allowed him to track the movements of the interior of the planet, and thus its rotation.
Unlike Jupiter and Earth's magnetic axis that are not aligned with its rotational axis, Saturn is different. Its unique magnetic field is nearly perfectly aligned with its rotational axis.
This is why the ring finding has been key to homing in on the length of a day.
"The researchers used waves in the rings to peer into Saturn's interior, and out popped this long-sought, fundamental characteristic of the planet. And it's a really solid result," said Cassini Project Scientist Linda Spilker. "The rings held the answer."
Cassini spacecraft, when low on fuel, made a fateful plunge into the atmosphere of Saturn on September 15, 2017, ending its 13-year tour of the ringed planet.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Using new data from the now extinct Cassini mission, scientists led by the University of California-Santa Cruz found that a year on Saturn is 29 Earth years. The day only lasts 10 hours, 33 minutes and 38 seconds.
This was unknown till now because it was hidden in the rings.
Christopher Mankovich, a graduate student in astronomy and astrophysics at the varsity, analysed the wave patterns within the rings.
The findings showed that they respond to vibrations within the planet itself, acting similarly to the seismometers used to measure movement caused by earthquakes.
The inside of Saturn vibrates at frequencies that cause variations in its gravitational field. The rings, in turn, detect those movements in the field.
"Particles throughout the rings can't help but feel these oscillations in the gravity field," Mankovich said.
"At specific locations in the rings these oscillations catch ring particles at just the right time in their orbits to gradually build up energy, and that energy gets carried away as an observable wave."
Mankovich's research, published in the Astrophysical Journal, describes how he developed models of Saturn's internal structure that would match the rings' waves.
That allowed him to track the movements of the interior of the planet, and thus its rotation.
Unlike Jupiter and Earth's magnetic axis that are not aligned with its rotational axis, Saturn is different. Its unique magnetic field is nearly perfectly aligned with its rotational axis.
This is why the ring finding has been key to homing in on the length of a day.
"The researchers used waves in the rings to peer into Saturn's interior, and out popped this long-sought, fundamental characteristic of the planet. And it's a really solid result," said Cassini Project Scientist Linda Spilker. "The rings held the answer."
Cassini spacecraft, when low on fuel, made a fateful plunge into the atmosphere of Saturn on September 15, 2017, ending its 13-year tour of the ringed planet.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kartik Aaryan Says He is Ready For a Coffee Date with Sara Ali Khan, Asks Time and Place
- Women Get Respect in Other Countries, But in India People Don't Practise What They Preach: PV Sindhu
- Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Actress Saumya Tandon Blessed with a Baby Boy
- Marvel Takes #10YearChallenge, Shares Pictures of Avengers Endgame Characters
- After #10YearChallenge, BJP Throws Open #5YearChallenge to Show 'Modi-Era Progress'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results