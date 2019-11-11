Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Scientists in Mexico Uncover 10 More Bodies, Skeletons from Mass Grave in Sonora

The state attorney's office said Saturday they were tipped off to the desert burial pits by a group of volunteers called Searching Mothers that tries to find missing people.

Associated Press

Updated:November 11, 2019, 8:01 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Scientists in Mexico Uncover 10 More Bodies, Skeletons from Mass Grave in Sonora
A hand is seen as Iraqi forensic teams recovered dead bodies from a mass grave. (File photo: Reuters)

Mexico City: Forensic scientists in the Mexican state of Sonora have recovered 10 bodies from mass graves near a beach town, raising the total number of bodies and skeletons found in the area since October to 52.

The state attorney's office said Saturday they were tipped off to the desert burial pits by a group of volunteers called Searching Mothers that tries to find missing people. The bodies were found near the Gulf of California beach town of Puerto Penasco, known to U.S. tourists as Rocky Point.

Authorities began pulling human remains from the burial pits at the end of October. Mexican forensic personnel are conducting autopsies. Drug and kidnapping gangs often bury the bodies of people they have killed in such clandestine sites.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram