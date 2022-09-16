SCO Summit: Chinese President Xi Jinping Says Will Support India for Presidency Next Year

China congratulated India as it was handed over the presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) at the summit in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand on Friday. Premier Xi Jinping said China will support India for its presidency next year. India will be hosting the SCO Summit next year. “We will support India for its presidency next year,” Xi said.

It is for the first time Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Xi came face-to-face since the start of the border standoff between India and China in eastern Ladakh around 28 months back.

Earlier in the day, the Chinese president called for an “international order in a more just and rational direction”. Touting it as a challenge to western global influence, he called on regional countries at the SCO Summit to “work together to promote the development of the international order in a more just and rational direction”.

In his address at the summit, Prime Minister Modi called on the SCO to develop reliable and resilient supply chains to offset the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine crisis. He said better connectivity and granting “full rights” of transit facilities by member states was important to achieve the goal.

The prime minister further said the Indian economy was expected to grow at 7.5 per cent this year and that India supported “greater cooperation and mutual trust” among the SCO member states. “India supports greater cooperation and mutual trust among SCO members. The pandemic and the crisis in Ukraine have caused many disruptions in global supply chains, leaving the world facing unprecedented energy and food crises,” he added.

He said: “The SCO should strive to develop reliable, resilient and diversified supply chains in our region. For this, better connectivity will be required, as well as it will also be important that we all give full rights of transit to each other.”

The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Over the years, it has emerged as one of the largest trans-regional international organisations. India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017.

Iran is likely to be given the status of a permanent member of the SCO at the Samarkand summit.

(With agency inputs)

