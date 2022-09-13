SCO Summit in Uzbekistan: PM Modi, Xi and Putin to Attend, All Eyes on Possible Bilateral Meetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Summit (SCO) on September 15 and September 16 as he travels to Uzbekistan’s Samarkand.

The meeting will also be attended by Chinese president Xi Jinping – who will be leaving China for the first time since the onset of the pandemic, Russian president Vladimir Putin and Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif along with heads of states of other central Asian economies.

The SCO in its current format has eight member states – China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. There are six dialogue partners – Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey.

The decision to start the accession process of Iran to the SCO as a full member began last year and Egypt, Qatar as well as Saudi Arabia also joined in as dialogue partners last year.

Which meetings will PM Modi attend?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 22nd Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO. The meeting will be attended by SCO Member States, Observer States, Secretary General of the SCO, Executive Director of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS), President of Turkmenistan and other invited guests.

PM Modi and the heads of states of the other SCO members will during the meeting discuss ‘state and prospects of multilateral cooperation in the future’ and also discuss ‘issues of regional and global importance’, the external affairs ministry said in a press release.

Why is the SCO important for India?

The SCO is important for India because of its growing trade relations with several Central Asian economies mentioned above who are also members of the SCO. India also has close strategic, cultural and economic ties with Russia, who is a major player in the SCO.

India can also address issues related to terrorism as many of these SCO members want to fight terrorism, cross-border organized crime, illegal migration and human trafficking. These are regional security challenges and India’s participation in the forum can help bring down these activities in this region.

What is the SCO’s global importance?

The SCO is not just another multilateral forum. The collective gross domestic product (GDP) of the nations participating in it are a quarter of the global GDP.

The populations of the SCO member nations are equal to half the population of the planet.

Writing in the Indian Express this week, Uzbekistan president Shavkat Mirziyoyev said: “The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)… is a unique interstate structure that has managed to unite countries with different cultural and civilisational codes, their own foreign policy guidelines and models of national development.”

Mirziyoyev said the SCO has come a long way in a short period of time becoming an ‘integral element of the modern global political and economic world order.’

Bilateral Meetings

Few bilateral meetings on the sidelines are possible during the SCO summit. The external affairs ministry said PM Modi will hold a few bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the SCO summit.

Speaking to ANI, Indian envoy to Uzbekistan Manish Prabhat said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the summit and hold bilateral meetings with several leaders and final arrangements are being made. He did not specify which leaders PM Modi may meet.

Russian president Vladimir Putin will be meeting Chinese president Xi Jinping in Samarkand on the sidelines of the summit.

This is the first time that Xi Jinping will attend a multilateral summit where PM Modi will also be present in three years. They last were present at 2019 BRICS Summit in Brasilia.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here