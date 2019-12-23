Jharkhand result tally
Assembly constituency results
Scores Injured in 63-vehicle Pileup on Virginia Highway Blanketed in Fog and Ice
Video footage of the scene showed a sea of cars that had collided with one another or the interstate barricade, some with their doors, trunks and bumpers mangled.
Drivers and emergency personnel remain on the scene of a multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 64 in York County, Va., Sunday, December 22, 2019. (Ivan Levy via AP)
Thirty-five people were hurt in a 63-vehicle, chain-reaction crash on a foggy and icy stretch of a Virginia highway early on Sunday, state police said.
All westbound lanes of Interstate 64 in York County, Virginia, about 50 miles (80 km) southeast of Richmond, remained closed Sunday afternoon as authorities worked at the scene of the pileup, which began shortly before 8 a.m. EST, the Virginia State Police said on Twitter.
Fog and icy conditions were present on the road at the time of the accident, police said in a tweet.
"#VSP investigation continues into 63-vehicle chain reax crashes," the police tweeted. "35 transported for treatment. No fatalities reported."
The injuries ranged from minor to life-threatening, the police tweeted.
Video footage of the scene showed a sea of cars that had collided with one another or the interstate barricade, some with their doors, trunks and bumpers mangled.
A representative for the state police could not immediately be reached for comment.
