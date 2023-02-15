Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will tender her resignation on Wednesday after leading the devolved government in Edinburgh for more than eight years, the BBC said in a report.

The shock decision comes as Sturgeon faces pushback from her own party’s members and the Scottish public over the Scottish freedom referendum and her stance on transgender rights.

After the UK supreme court ruled against the Scottish referendum and said it cannot hold the second independence referendum without Westminster approval Scottish nationalists were angered and levelled criticism at Sturgeon.

The leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) also suffered a setback when a double rapist was sent to a women’s jail after announcing she was a trans woman.

A report by the Guardian said that there was speculation that Sturgeon was preparing to resign at the next Scottish parliamentary election, but the announcement made by her on Wednesday is being seen as a shock exit.

Sturgeon told the media on several occasions earlier that she was not planning to quit and would lead the Scottish government and SNP into the Holyrood elections in 2025.

The report also pointed out that a series of opinion polls showed popular support for Sturgeon and the SNP and also for the independence movements has fallen in the recent weeks, partly fuelled by the controversy caused by rapist Isla Bryson – who said she was a trans woman shortly after her sentencing.

(this is developing story; more details will be added)

Read all the Latest News here