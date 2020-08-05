Scotland shuts pubs and restaurants in Aberdeen to stem COVID-19 outbreak

LONDON Scotland on Wednesday imposed new restrictions on the oil city of Aberdeen to tackle an outbreak of COVID-19 cases, ordering pubs and restaurants to close and visitors to stay away.

“We are at a stage of this pandemic where extreme caution is necessary, and also in my view, sensible,” First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said at a press conference, following a meeting with officials that considered the latest data.

Sturgeon also advised against travel other than for work or education, and said people should not visit other households.

“We will be introducing regulations… requiring all indoor and outdoor hospitality in the city to close by 5pm today (1600 GMT).”

