English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Scotland Yard Blames Social Media for Violence in UK
Cressida Dick's comments came as she announced a new task force of about 100 police officers to tackle violent crime in London as fatal stabbings in England and Wales hit their highest levels since 2011.
Scotland Yard chief Cressida Dick. (Photo: Reuters)
London: Scotland Yard chief Cressida Dick on Saturday blamed social media for driving young children towards violence and murder.
The 57-year-old Metropolitan Police commissioner, who started working as Scotland Yard's first female chief nearly a year ago, has made tackling of violent crime a central part of her agenda.
Often trivial disputes between young people were escalating into murder and stabbings at unprecedented rates, she told The Times.
The goading of rivals on online message boards and video sites "revs people up" and normalises violence, she warned.
"There's definitely something about the impact of social media in terms of people being able to go from slightly angry with each other to 'fight' very quickly," Dick said.
"It makes (violence) faster, it makes it harder for people to cool down. I'm sure it does rev people up," she said.
Her comments came as she announced a new task force of about 100 police officers to tackle violent crime in London as fatal stabbings in England and Wales hit their highest levels since 2011.
Dick said stop and search operations are "likely to go on going up", adding: "We will be out on the streets more."
Knife crime offences in England and Wales rose by 21 per cent in the year ending September 2017, compared to the previous 12 months, according to official police figures.
The UK government recently launched a 1.35-million-pound advertising campaign on social media to deter young people from knife crime. The adverts feature true stories of teenagers who have been stabbed.
Also Watch
The 57-year-old Metropolitan Police commissioner, who started working as Scotland Yard's first female chief nearly a year ago, has made tackling of violent crime a central part of her agenda.
Often trivial disputes between young people were escalating into murder and stabbings at unprecedented rates, she told The Times.
The goading of rivals on online message boards and video sites "revs people up" and normalises violence, she warned.
"There's definitely something about the impact of social media in terms of people being able to go from slightly angry with each other to 'fight' very quickly," Dick said.
"It makes (violence) faster, it makes it harder for people to cool down. I'm sure it does rev people up," she said.
Her comments came as she announced a new task force of about 100 police officers to tackle violent crime in London as fatal stabbings in England and Wales hit their highest levels since 2011.
Dick said stop and search operations are "likely to go on going up", adding: "We will be out on the streets more."
Knife crime offences in England and Wales rose by 21 per cent in the year ending September 2017, compared to the previous 12 months, according to official police figures.
The UK government recently launched a 1.35-million-pound advertising campaign on social media to deter young people from knife crime. The adverts feature true stories of teenagers who have been stabbed.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
Friday 30 March , 2018 Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone To Tie The Knot With Ranveer Singh By End Of 2018? Find Out Here
- Pakistani Legends Stand by Reverse Swing as Ball Tampering Opens Old Wounds
- Jigsaw Movie Review: Not Even Torture Porn Can Save This Film Franchise From Deadly Dullness
- Baaghi 2 Movie Review: Tiger Shroff And Disha Patani-Starrer Is Weighed Down By A Flawed Script & Misdirection
- Katrina Kaif Upset With Alia Bhatt Over Her Closeness With Ranbir Kapoor on Brahmastra Set?