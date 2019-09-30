Scotland Yard Finds Indian-origin Ex-constable Guilty of Gross Misconduct
Hitesh Patel was found guilty at the end of a Metropolitan Police misconduct hearing, which concluded on Friday
London: The Scotland Yard concluded its inquiry into an Indian-origin police constable, who had resigned from the force recently, and found him guilty of gross misconduct.
Hitesh Patel was found guilty at the end of a Metropolitan Police misconduct hearing, which concluded on Friday, and said his actions in respect of authority, respect and courtesy; honesty and integrity; confidentiality; and discreditable conduct were proven as "gross misconduct".
"This followed allegation that in 2016 and 2017, while a serving police officer, PC (police constable) Patel engaged in a course of conduct by which he sought to establish or pursue an improper or inappropriate sexual or emotional relationship with a female he came into contact with through his work," the Met Police said in a statement.
"It is further alleged that he misled a colleague as to how and why he had obtained the same female's contact details and he accessed police indices without a proper policing purpose at that time and later," it noted.
Patel, who had been previously based within Scotland Yard's Specialist Crime unit, resigned from the force with effect from September 15, 2019. His misconduct hearing found that if he had still been a serving officer, Patel would have been dismissed without notice.
