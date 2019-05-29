Take the pledge to vote

Scott Morrison Sworn in as Australia's Prime Minister in Canberra

Along with Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, Scott Morrison was sworn in by Queen Elizabeth's official representative in Australia, Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove, at a ceremony in the capital, Canberra.

Associated Press

May 29, 2019
Scott Morrison Sworn in as Australia's Prime Minister in Canberra
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, addresses party supporters winning the elections. (Image : AP)
Sydney: Scott Morrison has been sworn in as Australia's prime minister, 11 days after retaining the position in the country's general election.

Along with Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, Morrison was sworn in by Queen Elizabeth's official representative in Australia, Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove, at a ceremony in the capital, Canberra.

Also sworn in was Morrison's revamped Cabinet, which includes a record seven women, and Australia's first Aboriginal federal Cabinet member, Indigenous Affairs Minister Ken Wyatt, who wore a traditional kangaroo skin at the ceremony.

While Morrison only became prime minister though an internal party vote last August in which he replaced Malcolm Turnbull as chief of the ruling Liberal Party, he was returned to the post by voters with an increased majority at the May 18 election.
