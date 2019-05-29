English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Scott Morrison Sworn in as Australia's Prime Minister in Canberra
Along with Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, Scott Morrison was sworn in by Queen Elizabeth's official representative in Australia, Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove, at a ceremony in the capital, Canberra.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, addresses party supporters winning the elections. (Image : AP)
Sydney: Scott Morrison has been sworn in as Australia's prime minister, 11 days after retaining the position in the country's general election.
Along with Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, Morrison was sworn in by Queen Elizabeth's official representative in Australia, Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove, at a ceremony in the capital, Canberra.
Also sworn in was Morrison's revamped Cabinet, which includes a record seven women, and Australia's first Aboriginal federal Cabinet member, Indigenous Affairs Minister Ken Wyatt, who wore a traditional kangaroo skin at the ceremony.
While Morrison only became prime minister though an internal party vote last August in which he replaced Malcolm Turnbull as chief of the ruling Liberal Party, he was returned to the post by voters with an increased majority at the May 18 election.
PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
6-yr-old Girl Forced To Beg To Help Ailing Mother
