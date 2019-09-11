Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Scottish Court Rules Boris Johnson’s Suspension of British Parliament Over No-deal Brexit 'Unlawful'

The decision overturns a previous Scottish ruling which had paved the way for Johnson to prorogue parliament on Tuesday until October 14 -- just a few weeks before Britain is due to leave the European Union.

AFP

Updated:September 11, 2019, 3:35 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Scottish Court Rules Boris Johnson’s Suspension of British Parliament Over No-deal Brexit 'Unlawful'
File image of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Loading...

Edinburgh: Scotland's appeal court on Wednesday declared British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament "unlawful", in a case brought by lawmakers and set to be appealed by the government.

The decision overturns a previous Scottish ruling which had paved the way for Johnson to prorogue parliament on Tuesday until October 14 -- just a few weeks before Britain is due to leave the European Union.

However, the government immediately said it would appeal the decision to the supreme court in London.

A lawyer involved in bringing the case in Scotland suggested it may be heard as soon as next Tuesday.

Judges in the Inner House, the supreme civil court in Scotland, ruled that Johnson's advice to the queen to prorogue parliament "was unlawful because it had the purpose of stymying parliament", according to a summary.

The case had been brought by 78 British lawmakers, who accuse Johnson of trying to silence critics of his plan to leave the EU next month without a deal with Brussels.

A government spokesman: "We are disappointed by today’s decision, and will appeal to the UK Supreme Court.

"The UK government needs to bring forward a strong domestic legislative agenda. Proroguing parliament is the legal and necessary way of delivering this."

It noted that a separate case brought at the high court in London last week against prorogation had failed.

A lawyer involved in the Scottish case against the government, Jolyon Maugham, tweeted that it would be considered in Britain's Supreme Court starting on Tuesday.

The court could not be reached for immediate comment.

Suspending parliament to start a new legislative session is normally a routine event that takes place most years.

But Johnson's decision is controversial because it would leave parliament without a voice for five weeks in the run-up to Brexit, with the divorce terms still in doubt.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram