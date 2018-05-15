GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Scottish Parliament Votes to Refuse Consent for Britain's EU withdrawal Bill

The Edinburgh assembly voted by 93 votes to 30 to deny consent for the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill, which is currently going through the national parliament in London and is supposed to provide clarity on the legal position as Britain severs ties with the bloc.

Reuters

Updated:May 15, 2018, 10:28 PM IST
In this March 29, 2017, file photo, Protesters wave European Union flags during an anti-Brexit demonstration after Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May triggered the process by which the United Kingdom will leave the European Union, in Birmingham. (Reuters/Darren Staples)
London: The Scottish parliament voted on Tuesday to refuse consent to Britain's flagship Brexit legislation, increasing constitutional uncertainty over how the exit from the European Union will proceed.

The Edinburgh assembly voted by 93 votes to 30 to deny consent for the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill, which is currently going through the national parliament in London and is supposed to provide clarity on the legal position as Britain severs ties with the bloc.

Although the Scottish parliament has no veto over the bill, the refusal to give consent sets up an unprecedented constitutional clash between Edinburgh and London, complicating British Prime Minister Theresa May's plans for Brexit.

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
