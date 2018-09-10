English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Search Underway After 33-Year-Old German Pop Star Goes Missing off Canada Coast
The 33-year-old pop singer, Daniel Kueblboeck, was believed to have jumped off the AIDAluna cruise ship about 200 kilometers (124 miles) north of St. Johns, Newfoundland and Labrador, according to the cruise line.
German pop singer (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Montreal: Search and rescue workers were actively seeking Sunday a German pop star who went missing while on a cruise off Canada's coast, the Royal Canadian Navy said.
The 33-year-old pop singer, Daniel Kueblboeck, was believed to have jumped off the AIDAluna cruise ship about 200 kilometers (124 miles) north of St. Johns, Newfoundland and Labrador, according to the cruise line.
A passenger was seen throwing himself into the sea, and the search of the boat then established that the singer was missing, the cruise line said.
He was traveling on his own, and was not on tour, according to the same source.
An alert was sounded early Sunday.
A military helicopter and a surveillance aircraft were sent to the area, as well as two ships.
"They were dispatched to the area and arrived mid-afternoon," military spokesman Mark Gough told AFP.
"The search is still going on."
After dark, the air and sea units had to be reduced due to no visibility. But a smaller Coast Guard craft is continuing the mission overnight into Monday, a Navy spokesman said.
Kueblboeck gained fame in Germany after he took part in 2002 and in earlyu 2003 in a popular national reality show.
The 33-year-old pop singer, Daniel Kueblboeck, was believed to have jumped off the AIDAluna cruise ship about 200 kilometers (124 miles) north of St. Johns, Newfoundland and Labrador, according to the cruise line.
A passenger was seen throwing himself into the sea, and the search of the boat then established that the singer was missing, the cruise line said.
He was traveling on his own, and was not on tour, according to the same source.
An alert was sounded early Sunday.
A military helicopter and a surveillance aircraft were sent to the area, as well as two ships.
"They were dispatched to the area and arrived mid-afternoon," military spokesman Mark Gough told AFP.
"The search is still going on."
After dark, the air and sea units had to be reduced due to no visibility. But a smaller Coast Guard craft is continuing the mission overnight into Monday, a Navy spokesman said.
Kueblboeck gained fame in Germany after he took part in 2002 and in earlyu 2003 in a popular national reality show.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sui Dhaaga Song Khatar Patar has Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma Going for the Kill; Watch Video
- Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Clocks 241 kmph Speed at Bonneville Salt Flats
- India Making One Error Too Many in the DRS Game
- 'Proud' Husband Abhishek Bachchan Can't Keep Calm As Aishwarya Receives Meryl Streep Award
- Barack Obama Was Once Kicked Out of Disneyland For Smoking on a Ride
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...