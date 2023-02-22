Seattle on Tuesday added caste to city’s anti-discrimination laws and became the first US city to ban caste discrimination, news agency Associated Press reported. It also becomes the first US city to pass such a legislation outside South Asia.

There were growing demands to ban discrimination based on caste after some members of the Indian American community alleged that they faced caste-based discrimination in tech companies and universities.

In Seattle’s City Hall, tensions were visible within the community.

The majority of the council passed the legislation with a 6-1 votes and agreed that caste discrimination crosses national and religious boundaries and that without such laws, those facing caste discrimination in the US will have no legal rights or protections, news agency AP reported.

The report by AP pointed out that the South Asian diaspora remained divided over the issue as both sides unfurled banners, chanted slogans, challenged speakers and city officials as they made their comments.

Yogesh Mane, a Seattle resident who grew up as an untouchable in India, told AP that he was emotional following the passing of the ordinance.

Mane and several others who come from India’s underprivileged communities allege that caste discrimination is prevalent in US diaspora communities, manifesting itself in the form of social alienation and discrimination in housing, education and the tech sector.

South Asians hold key roles in these sectors.

“I’m emotional because this is the first time such an ordinance has been passed anywhere in the world outside of South Asia. Jai Bhim!’ Mane was quoted as saying by AP.

Council Member Kshama Sawant, a socialist and the only Indian American on the City Council, who proposed the ordinance challenged the naysayers and said it does not single out the Hindu American community.

“We’ve heard hundreds of gut-wrenching stories over the last few weeks showing us that caste discrimination is very real in Seattle,” Sawant said. She added that the issue crosses national and religious boundaries.

Sara Nelson, the only dissident, said such a law would generate more anti-Hindu discrimination. “This could generate more anti-Hindu discrimination and could dissuade employers from hiring South Asians,” Nelson told AP.

A tech worker said discrimination should be challenged and fought but the ordinance was rushed. “I too want discrimination to end. But we need to first determine that widespread discrimination exists. We need more time, context and background. The way in which the council has rushed this ordinance is concerning,” CH Srikrishna, a San Francisco Bay Area-based tech worker told AP.

