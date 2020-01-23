Second Chinese City Placed on Lockdown Over Coronavirus
Medical staff carry a box as they walk at the Jinyintan hospital, where the patients with pneumonia caused by the new strain of coronavirus are being treated, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Image: Reuters)
Beijing,China: A second central Chinese city is being put on lockdown to help control the spread of a virus epidemic that broke out in neighbouring Wuhan, authorities said Thursday.
The train station in Huanggang, which has a population of 7.5 million and is 70 kilometers (40 miles) from Wuhan, will be suspended until further notice from midnight- all vehicles will be checked, and bars and cinemas will be closed, said city authorities.
The railway station in a third nearby city, Ezhou, which has a population of over one million, will also close from tonight, though no other measures were announced.