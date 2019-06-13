English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Second Ebola Patient Dies in Uganda in Current Outbreak
The first fatality, a five-year-old boy who had crossed into Uganda from the Democratic Republic of Congo, died late on Tuesday.
Ugandan medical staff are seen as they inspect the ebola preparedness facilities at the Bwera general hospital near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo. (Image : Reuters)
Kampala: A second patient affected with the deadly Ebola virus in Uganda has died in the current outbreak, a health ministry official said on Thursday.
"A grandmother also died last night," Emanuel Ainebyona, Uganda health ministry spokesman told Reuters.
Loading...
