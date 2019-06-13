Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Second Ebola Patient Dies in Uganda in Current Outbreak

The first fatality, a five-year-old boy who had crossed into Uganda from the Democratic Republic of Congo, died late on Tuesday.​

Reuters

Updated:June 13, 2019, 12:18 PM IST
Second Ebola Patient Dies in Uganda in Current Outbreak
Ugandan medical staff are seen as they inspect the ebola preparedness facilities at the Bwera general hospital near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo. (Image : Reuters)
Loading...

Kampala: A second patient affected with the deadly Ebola virus in Uganda has died in the current outbreak, a health ministry official said on Thursday.

"A grandmother also died last night," Emanuel Ainebyona, Uganda health ministry spokesman told Reuters.

The first fatality, a five-year-old boy who had crossed into Uganda from the Democratic Republic of Congo, died late on Tuesday.​

