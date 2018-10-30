English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Secret Police in Communist Czechoslovakia Kept Dossier on Trump After His First Marriage
Married in 1978, Ivana Trump, a former skier and model-turned-businesswoman, is the mother of three of his children: Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric. They divorced in 1992.
US President Donald Trump watches as Senior White House Advisor Ivanka Trump speaks at an event in Illinois (File photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Prague: Secret police in communist-era Czechoslovakia kept a dossier on Donald Trump after his first marriage to a Czech woman, Ivana Zelnickova, a Prague weekly reported in cooperation with Britain's Guardian newspaper .
"Yes, the Trumps were in our line of sight," a former regional chief of state security StB, Vlastimil Danek, told the Czech paper Respekt. "We knew that Trump was influential. He didn't hide that he wanted to become president one day. We were interested in learning more things about him," he said.
Married in 1978, Ivana Trump, a former skier and model-turned-businesswoman, is the mother of three of his children: Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric. They divorced in 1992. Trump allegedly began to think about running for US president in 1986 but gave up the idea as he thought that at 41, he was too young at the time.
A note in the dossier read: "With his candidature, he wants to become an exception in American history. He wants to seek the presidency as a politically independent person. He is not a member of the Democrats or the Republicans, even though the two try to attract him."
The noted added: "Even if that seems a fantasy, Donald Trump is convinced he'd succeed." The Czech communist era ended in the 1989 "Velvet Revolution". The StB had collaborated closely with the secret services of the Soviet Union, which collapsed in 1990.
"Yes, the Trumps were in our line of sight," a former regional chief of state security StB, Vlastimil Danek, told the Czech paper Respekt. "We knew that Trump was influential. He didn't hide that he wanted to become president one day. We were interested in learning more things about him," he said.
Married in 1978, Ivana Trump, a former skier and model-turned-businesswoman, is the mother of three of his children: Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric. They divorced in 1992. Trump allegedly began to think about running for US president in 1986 but gave up the idea as he thought that at 41, he was too young at the time.
A note in the dossier read: "With his candidature, he wants to become an exception in American history. He wants to seek the presidency as a politically independent person. He is not a member of the Democrats or the Republicans, even though the two try to attract him."
The noted added: "Even if that seems a fantasy, Donald Trump is convinced he'd succeed." The Czech communist era ended in the 1989 "Velvet Revolution". The StB had collaborated closely with the secret services of the Soviet Union, which collapsed in 1990.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Explained: Decoding 'Mandir Vs Masjid' Dispute
-
Saturday 27 October , 2018
Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Explained: Decoding 'Mandir Vs Masjid' Dispute
Saturday 27 October , 2018 Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
Friday 26 October , 2018 Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Friday 26 October , 2018 Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple MacBook Air (2018) With Retina Display, Touch ID Launched For 1199 USD: Everything You Need to Know
- Upcoming Tata Harrier SUV Rolled Out from Pune Plant, Developed in Collaboration with JLR
- 'MS Dhoni an Absolute Must for 2019 World Cup' - Sunil Gavaskar
- Julen Lopetegui Sacked as Real Madrid Manager
- Swan Song: Kiss Announce First Dates and Venues of Final World Tour
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...