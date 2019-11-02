Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Security Council Will Not be Discussing Kashmir Issue, Says Karen Pierce

Pierce said that there are a lot of issues going on in the world and each month Presidency picks a few that are not routinely scheduled as part of the rhythm of the Security Council's business.

PTI

Updated:November 2, 2019, 12:18 PM IST
UK on Monday appointed Karen Pierce as its new Ambassador to the UN.

United Nations: The UN Security Council will not be discussing the issue of Kashmir this month, Karen Pierce, Permanent Representative of the UK to the UN and President of the Security Council for November has said, underlining that there are a lot of issues going on in the world.

"No, we don't have anything scheduled on Kashmir," Pierce said Friday during a press conference here as Britain assumed the monthly Presidency of the 15-nation top organ of the UN. She was asked by a Syrian reporter if any meeting or discussion is scheduled on Kashmir during Britain's Presidency of the Council.

Pierce added that "there are a lot of issues going on in the world and each month Presidency picks a few that are not routinely scheduled as part of the rhythm of the Security Council's business."

"We have not picked Kashmir because the Security Council had an opportunity to discuss it recently and we have not been asked by any other Security Council member to schedule a meeting", Pierce said.

After Pakistan and China sought a meeting on Kashmir, the Security Council had in August held closed consultations to discuss India revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. China asked for "closed consultations on the matter after Pakistan, Beijing's closest ally, wrote a letter on the issue to the world body.

The consultations had ended without any outcome or statement from the powerful UN organ, dealing a huge snub to Pakistan's efforts to internationalise the Kashmir issue, which an overwhelming majority in the Council stressed is a bilateral matter between New Delhi and Islamabad.

India has also made it clear that Kashmir is a bilateral issue with Pakistan and ruled out any scope for third party mediation.

