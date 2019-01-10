GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

'Segregated' Classroom Photo Sparks Race Row in South Africa, Teacher Suspended

The photo of the classroom rapidly spread on social media as it showed about 17 white children sitting around a large table, with four black children around a small corner table in the background.

AFP

Updated:January 10, 2019, 8:25 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Segregated' Classroom Photo Sparks Race Row in South Africa, Teacher Suspended
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Johannesburg: A South African primary school teacher was suspended on Thursday after a photograph appeared to show black children sitting separately from white children in a classroom, sparking a storm of racism accusations.

The pupils were attending their first day at the Schweizer-Reneke school in North West province when the teacher took a photograph to send to anxious parents.

It rapidly spread on social media as it showed about 17 white children sitting around a large table, with four black children around a small corner table in the background.

“From the information I got from the meeting, it seems that there are a lot of cases here of racism,” provincial education minister Sello Lehari said after visiting the school. “I will send a team to do an investigation into all schools... to deal with issues of racism in totality.”

Race relations remain tense in South Africa 25 years after the end of white-minority apartheid rule, with fierce racist controversies erupting regularly on social media and in politics. “We saw the photo and we were also angered by what we saw,” Jozeph du Plessis, chairman of the school's governors, told the eNCA television channel.

"The kids were quite unsettled -- you must realise they were five years old on their first day at school -- and she grouped them in a way she thought would settle them quickly and comfort them.

“There was no intent of racism or segregation from the teacher's side. We are investigating -- perhaps it could be a language issue, perhaps those kids are not speaking Afrikaans, but I can't speculate.”

Some white parents on Thursday took their children away from the school after protesters gathered outside.

| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram