Seized by Customs at Paris Airport Over a Decade Ago, France Returns 512 Stolen Artifacts to Pakistan
The Foreign Office said that some 512 artifacts stolen and smuggled from Pakistan were seized by French Customs at Paris Airport during 2006-2007.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Islamabad: Pakistan said on Tuesday that France has returned about 500 stolen artifacts, including ancient busts, vases, urns and goblets, some dating to the second and third millennia BC.
The Foreign Office said that some 512 artifacts stolen and smuggled from Pakistan were seized by French Customs at Paris Airport during 2006-2007.
"After verification of their origin and completion of tedious and protracted legal and administrative formalities, 486 archaeological artifacts were handed over by the French government to the Embassy of Pakistan, Paris on 2 July," the FO said.
It said that Pakistan is home to some of the oldest civilizations including Gandhara, Indus and Mehrgarh, and has a large repository of ancient artifacts.
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had instructed the Ministry and its Missions in respective countries to engage with the host governments for the repatriation of the stolen and seized artifacts of Pakistan.
Rodolphe Gintz, Director General of Customs and Indirect Rights, French Ministry of Action and Public Accounts, handed over the rare and precious artifacts to the Pakistan Embassy in France in a simple ceremony, which was attended by French officials from concerned Ministries and Representatives from several French cultural and archaeological institutes and museums.
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'The Lion King' Has it All Wrong, This is How Prides Really Work
- India vs New Zealand Semi-final: Chahal Replaces Kuldeep, Ferguson Returns from Injury
- Dutee Chand, India's First Openly Gay Athlete, Is Cosmopolitan's Latest Cover Girl
- Netflix's 'Sacred Games 2' Trailer Just Dropped, and the Memes are Already Up on the Internet
- Blink Play Review: Look Ma, my Earphones Can Also Track How Much I Have Walked
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s