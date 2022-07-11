CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » World » Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer Tests Positive For Covid
1-MIN READ

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer Tests Positive For Covid

Associated Press

Last Updated: July 11, 2022, 10:03 IST

WASHINGTON

Schumer has tested positive for COVID-19 and reports experiencing very mild symptoms, his spokesman said Sunday, July 10, 2022. (Image: AP File)

Schumer has tested positive for COVID-19 and reports experiencing very mild symptoms, his spokesman said Sunday, July 10, 2022. (Image: AP File)

Schumer's spokesperson Justin Goodman said he will be working remotely

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has tested positive for COVID-19 and reports experiencing very mild symptoms, his spokesman said Sunday night.

Schumer, 71, is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, spokesman Justin Goodman said in a statement.

The New York Democrat will follow federal health guidelines and quarantine this week while working remotely, Goodman said.

“Anyone who knows Leader Schumer knows that even if he’s not physically in the Capitol, through virtual meetings and his trademark flip phone he will continue with his robust schedule and remain in near constant contact with his colleagues,” Goodman said.

first published:July 11, 2022, 10:03 IST
last updated:July 11, 2022, 10:03 IST