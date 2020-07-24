WORLD

1-MIN READ

Senior China Diplomat Says Sino-US Tensions Caused Entirely by Washington

Flags of US and China (Representative image)

Flags of US and China (Representative image)

China still hoped to achieve win-win cooperation with mutual respect with the United States, said Wang Yi, who is also foreign minister, speaking as he held a video conversation with his German counterpart.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: July 24, 2020, 6:14 PM IST
Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Friday that current tensions in Sino-U.S. relations were entirely caused by the United States.

China still hoped to achieve win-win cooperation with mutual respect with the United States, said Wang, who is also foreign minister, speaking as he held a video conversation with his German counterpart.

Beijing ordered the United States to close its consulate in the city of Chengdu on Friday, responding to a U.S. demand this week that China close its Houston consulate, as relations between the world's two largest economies deteriorate.

