Senior China Diplomat Says Sino-US Tensions Caused Entirely by Washington

Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Friday that current tensions in Sino-U.S. relations were entirely caused by the United States.

China still hoped to achieve win-win cooperation with mutual respect with the United States, said Wang, who is also foreign minister, speaking as he held a video conversation with his German counterpart.

Beijing ordered the United States to close its consulate in the city of Chengdu on Friday, responding to a U.S. demand this week that China close its Houston consulate, as relations between the world's two largest economies deteriorate.