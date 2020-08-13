Senior U.S. diplomat heads to Lebanon to stress need for 'urgent' reform

WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department said its No. 3 diplomat will head to Lebanon on Thursday and stress the ‘urgent need’ for Lebanon to embrace fundamental reform, in the aftermath of a devastating warehouse blast that killed 172 people and injured thousands.

In planned meetings with political leaders, civil society, and youth groups, Undersecretary for Political Affairs David Hale will also underscore America’s willingness to support any government that is “genuinely committed” to and acting upon such a reform agenda, the agency said in a statement.

