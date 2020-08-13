WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
Independence Day

Associate Partner

Associate Partner

News18 »
1-MIN READ

Senior U.S. diplomat heads to Lebanon to stress need for 'urgent' reform

Senior U.S. diplomat heads to Lebanon to stress need for 'urgent' reform

The U.S. State Department said its No. 3 diplomat will head to Lebanon on Thursday and stress the 'urgent need' for Lebanon to embrace fundamental reform, in the aftermath of a devastating warehouse blast that killed 172 people and injured thousands.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 13, 2020, 7:41 PM IST
Share this:

WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department said its No. 3 diplomat will head to Lebanon on Thursday and stress the ‘urgent need’ for Lebanon to embrace fundamental reform, in the aftermath of a devastating warehouse blast that killed 172 people and injured thousands.

In planned meetings with political leaders, civil society, and youth groups, Undersecretary for Political Affairs David Hale will also underscore America’s willingness to support any government that is “genuinely committed” to and acting upon such a reform agenda, the agency said in a statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 13, 2020, 7:41 PM IST
Next Story
Loading