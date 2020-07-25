WORLD

Sentencing delayed for midshipman in sexual assault case

Sentencing delayed for midshipman in sexual assault case

A judge has postponed sentencing for a U.S. Naval Academy midshipman found guilty of sexual assault charges because the defendant was showing signs of a COVID19 infection.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. A judge has postponed sentencing for a U.S. Naval Academy midshipman found guilty of sexual assault charges because the defendant was showing signs of a COVID-19 infection.

The Capital Gazette reported that Midshipman Third Class Nixon Keagos sentencing hearing is scheduled to resume on Aug. 14. A seven-member panel that is the military equivalent of a jury found him guilty on Wednesday of two counts of sexual assault, attempted sexual assault, burglary and obstruction of justice.

Keagos sentencing hearing started Thursday with defense and government attorneys questioning witnesses. The panel was expected to hear closing arguments on Friday before starting deliberations.

A prosecutor, Lt. Cmdr. Paul LaPlante, said Keago broke into the rooms of three female midshipmen while they were intoxicated and asleep.

  First Published: July 25, 2020, 4:23 AM IST
