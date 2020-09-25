WORLD

1-MIN READ

Seoul: North Korea's Kim Apologizes Over Shooting Death

A South Korea's government ship for a fishery guidance, is seen near Yeonpyeong island, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. According to Seoul, a man disappeared from the government ship that was checking on potential unauthorized fishing in an area south of the boundary on Monday, a day before he was found in North Korean waters. (Choi Jin-suk/Newsis via AP)

A South Korea's government ship for a fishery guidance, is seen near Yeonpyeong island, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. According to Seoul, a man disappeared from the government ship that was checking on potential unauthorized fishing in an area south of the boundary on Monday, a day before he was found in North Korean waters. (Choi Jin-suk/Newsis via AP)

South Korea says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has apologized over the killing of a South Korea official.

SEOUL, South Korea: South Korea says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has apologized over the killing of a South Korea official.

South Koreas presidential office said Friday that Kim conveyed an apology in a message to South Korea. It cited Kim as calling the incident unexpected and unfortunate.

Its extremely unusual for a North Korean leader to apologize to rival South Korea on any issue.

On Thursday, South Korea accused North Korea of fatally shooting one of its public servants who was likely trying to defect and burning his body after finding him on a floating object in North Korean waters earlier this week.

South Korean officials condemned North Korea for what they called an atrocious act and pressed it punish those responsible.

  • First Published: September 25, 2020, 11:12 AM IST
