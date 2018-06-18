English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Seoul Says North Korea Sanctions May Be Eased Before Full Denuclearization
The comments come just days after China's foreign ministry suggested that the UN Security Council could consider easing the economic punishment of its Cold War-era ally.
U. S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un during their first meeting at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island in Singapore. (Image: AP)
Seoul: South Korea said on Monday that sanctions against North Korea could be eased once it takes "substantive steps towards denuclearisation", seemingly setting the bar lower than Washington for such a move.
Last week's Singapore summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un produced only a vague statement in which Kim "reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula".
Amid fears the summit would weaken the international coalition against the North's nuclear programme, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stressed after the meeting that sanctions would remain in place until North Korea's complete denuclearisation.
But his South Korean counterpart suggested on Monday that they could be eased sooner.
"Our stance is that the sanctions must remain in place until North Korea takes meaningful, substantive steps towards denuclearisation," Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha told reporters.
Seoul and Washington shared the same "big picture" view and would continue close consultations, she added.
The comments come just days after China's foreign ministry suggested that the UN Security Council could consider easing the economic punishment of its Cold War-era ally.
Any reduction in tensions on its doorstep is welcome for China, North Korea's closest ally, which accounts for around 90 per cent of Pyongyang's trade.
The same goes for the South's dovish President Moon Jae-in, who supports engagement with North Korea and held his own summit with Kim in April.
Until recently Trump had pursued a "maximum pressure" campaign — with both China and South Korea on board — of tough rhetoric and tightened sanctions against Pyongyang.
But analysts say the Singapore summit has made it hard for the Trump administration to return to that policy even if its current diplomacy with North Korea proves to be a failure.
"The symbolism of the meeting ensures that the maximum pressure campaign has peaked," said Scott Snyder, senior fellow for Korea Studies at the US Council on Foreign Relations, in a commentary.
"In practice, China and South Korea will push for relaxation of economic pressure on North Korea," he added.
Also Watch
Last week's Singapore summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un produced only a vague statement in which Kim "reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula".
Amid fears the summit would weaken the international coalition against the North's nuclear programme, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stressed after the meeting that sanctions would remain in place until North Korea's complete denuclearisation.
But his South Korean counterpart suggested on Monday that they could be eased sooner.
"Our stance is that the sanctions must remain in place until North Korea takes meaningful, substantive steps towards denuclearisation," Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha told reporters.
Seoul and Washington shared the same "big picture" view and would continue close consultations, she added.
The comments come just days after China's foreign ministry suggested that the UN Security Council could consider easing the economic punishment of its Cold War-era ally.
Any reduction in tensions on its doorstep is welcome for China, North Korea's closest ally, which accounts for around 90 per cent of Pyongyang's trade.
The same goes for the South's dovish President Moon Jae-in, who supports engagement with North Korea and held his own summit with Kim in April.
Until recently Trump had pursued a "maximum pressure" campaign — with both China and South Korea on board — of tough rhetoric and tightened sanctions against Pyongyang.
But analysts say the Singapore summit has made it hard for the Trump administration to return to that policy even if its current diplomacy with North Korea proves to be a failure.
"The symbolism of the meeting ensures that the maximum pressure campaign has peaked," said Scott Snyder, senior fellow for Korea Studies at the US Council on Foreign Relations, in a commentary.
"In practice, China and South Korea will push for relaxation of economic pressure on North Korea," he added.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
-
Friday 15 June , 2018
No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
-
Tuesday 05 June , 2018
Where is 2017 Gorakhpur Tragedy Accused Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan Now?
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Friday 15 June , 2018 No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
Tuesday 05 June , 2018 Where is 2017 Gorakhpur Tragedy Accused Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan Now?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Imran Tahir Rested for SL ODIs as Proteas Assess World Cup Spin Options
- New National Auto Policy Likely to be Finalised in 3 Months, May Seek Emission Linked Taxation
- Deepika Padukone's Love For Ranveer Singh Is Unconditional, Here's Proof
- Race 3 Box Office Collection: Salman Khan's Eid Release Enters the Coveted Rs 100 Crore Club
- Anil Kapoor Feels His Niece Shanaya Kapoor Is 'India's Answer to Catherine Zeta-Jones'